Shakira conmovida con un video que le realizó un fan

sábado, 14 de noviembre de 2020 19:04

Ya pasaron treinta años desde que Shakira comenzó con su carrera artística. Con el paso de los años, la barranquillera se ganó el corazón de miles de fans a lo largo de todo el mundo, que la vienen acompañando desde aquella morocha de "pies descalzos".

Este sábado, fue uno de sus seguidores que la sorprendió con un video. Es que fue realizado con la canción "The One Thing", tema que Shaki le compuso a su primer hijo Milan y que incluye imágenes de la artista junto a su bebé en actividades públicas y solidarias.

El video ya superó el millón de visualizaciones y fue promocionado por la propia artista en todas sus redes sociales. "Gracias a mis fans que hicieron este asombroso video junto con esta canción que escribí para mi hijo. Recién se lo mostré a Milan y lo amó", aseguró en su Instagram.

¿Ya lo viste?

Esta es la letra original de la canción:

Every morning when I woke up

I was choked up

I was leaving without a purpose

Always jumping all the hurdles

Doing circles in the dark with a broken compass

I can't explain the way it feels

I could trip on my own words

I make mistakes, that's much is clear

But I made it here my love

Yeah I made it here my love

You are the one thing that I got right

It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world

You turn the darkness into sun light

I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl

And if mess up everything someday

I would hide my head in shame

Cause you're the one thing that I got right

One thing I got right

One thing I got right

Every morning when you wake up

I wanna hold you

I just need to be wrapped around you

It's kinda funny when you think that you just got here

Now I know I can't live without you

I can't explain the way it feels

I could choke my own words

Sometimes it seems like it ain't real

Like you're really here my love, yeah, you're really here my love

You're the one thing that I got right

It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world

You turn the darkness into sun light

I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl

And if mess up everything someday

I would hide my head in shame

Cause you're the one thing that I got right

Every time I see your smile

Every time I hear your laugh

Baby you bring in new sunshine over now

You are the little dream

Ever since I was a child

My fairytale comes true when I look at your face

May not be here forever

But it'll be a long road together

I already know

We're gonna be fine, fine, fine

We're gonna be just fine, fine, fine

You are the one thing that I got right

It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world

You turn the darkness into sun light

I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl

And if mess up everything someday

I won't hide my head in shame

Cause you're the one thing that I got right

You're the one thing that I got right

And if mess up everything someday

I won't hide my head in shame

Cause you're the one thing that I got right

You're the one thing that I got right

One thing I got right

One thing I got right