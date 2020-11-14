Shakira conmovida con un video que le realizó un fan

Ya pasaron treinta años desde que Shakira comenzó con su carrera artística. Con el paso de los años, la barranquillera se ganó el corazón de miles de fans a lo largo de todo el mundo, que la vienen acompañando desde aquella morocha de "pies descalzos".
Este sábado, fue uno de sus seguidores que la sorprendió con un video. Es que fue realizado con la canción "The One Thing", tema que Shaki le compuso a su primer hijo Milan y que incluye imágenes de la artista junto a su bebé en actividades públicas y solidarias.
El video ya superó el millón de visualizaciones y fue promocionado por la propia artista en todas sus redes sociales. "Gracias a mis fans que hicieron este asombroso video junto con esta canción que escribí para mi hijo. Recién se lo mostré a Milan y lo amó", aseguró en su Instagram.
Esta es la letra original de la canción:
Every morning when I woke up
I was choked up
I was leaving without a purpose
Always jumping all the hurdles
Doing circles in the dark with a broken compass
I can't explain the way it feels
I could trip on my own words
I make mistakes, that's much is clear
But I made it here my love
Yeah I made it here my love
You are the one thing that I got right
It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world
You turn the darkness into sun light
I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl
And if mess up everything someday
I would hide my head in shame
Cause you're the one thing that I got right
One thing I got right
One thing I got right
Every morning when you wake up
I wanna hold you
I just need to be wrapped around you
It's kinda funny when you think that you just got here
Now I know I can't live without you
I can't explain the way it feels
I could choke my own words
Sometimes it seems like it ain't real
Like you're really here my love, yeah, you're really here my love
You're the one thing that I got right
It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world
You turn the darkness into sun light
I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl
And if mess up everything someday
I would hide my head in shame
Cause you're the one thing that I got right
Every time I see your smile
Every time I hear your laugh
Baby you bring in new sunshine over now
You are the little dream
Ever since I was a child
My fairytale comes true when I look at your face
May not be here forever
But it'll be a long road together
I already know
We're gonna be fine, fine, fine
We're gonna be just fine, fine, fine
You are the one thing that I got right
It's a big ol' world, yeah, it's a big ol' world
You turn the darkness into sun light
I'm a lucky girl, yeah, I'm a lucky girl
And if mess up everything someday
I won't hide my head in shame
Cause you're the one thing that I got right
You're the one thing that I got right
And if mess up everything someday
I won't hide my head in shame
Cause you're the one thing that I got right
You're the one thing that I got right
One thing I got right
One thing I got right