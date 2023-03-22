"Desarrollo y Unidad" presentó su lista de candidatos a intendentes y diputados

La subagrupación política "Desarrollo y Unidad", que tienen como candidatos a Agustín Ramírez y Eduardo Beatrice para gobernador y vice gobernador respectivamente, presentó hoy la lista de candidatos a intendentes y diputados.
Cabe aclarar que esta sub agrupación pertenece a la agrupación "Frente Desarrollo y Libertad", que también integran "Libertarios" y "El Rugido de Libertad".
Estos son los candidatos a intendentes y diputados departamentales:
Proporcionales
Titulares
1- Fernando PATINELLA
2- Natalia Belen GOMEZ
3- Jose Alejandro GOMEZ
4- Laura Jennifer PEÑA MUÑOZ
5- Marcelo CUEVAS PEREYRA
6- Claudia MARIEL ZABALA
7- Federico David FERNANDEZ
8- Ruth Eliana ABALLAY
9- Raul Gabriel MUÑOZ
10- Amalia MANZANO
CAPITAL
Cristian PLAZA - Diputado
Jose ICAZATTI - Intendente
Carlos MONTIVEROS - Intendente
25 DE MAYO
Guillermo Emanuel REINOSO - Diputado
Vanesa GONZALEZ - Intendente
Jorge Ruben BERENGUER - Intendente
RIVADAVIA
Armando ALANIS SABAG - Diputado
Graciela VERON - Intendente
Jose Luis ALVARADO - Intendente
CAUCETE
Daniel Santiago SARMIENTO - Diputado
Daniel “Gringo” OLIVARES - Intendente
JACHAL
Luciano Alejandro GARCIA - Diputado
Daniel Federico LUCERO - Intendente
RAWSON
Roberto Armando CORTEZ - Diputado
Cecilia RUARTE - Intendente
Juan Eduardo SAIT - Intendente
Lucia SANCHEZ - Intendente
ULLUM
Daniela SALINAS - Diputada
Marcos QUEVEDO - Intendente
SARMIENTO
Fernando GIMENEZ AUGER - Diputado
Jose Ariel FURIO - Intendente
Juan Carlos ESTRELLA - Intendente
POCITO
Heliana CASTRO - Diputada
Matias SIRERA - Intendente
IGLESIA
Silvestre Carlos GOMEZ - Diputado
Enrique MONTAÑO - Intendente
CHIMBAS
Javier Alberto PELLETIER - Diputado
Esteban ELIZONDO - Intendente
Sebastian PONTORIERO - Intendente
Ing Carlos Alberto GOMEZ - Intendente
Claudia FLORES ICAZZATI - Intendente
ALBARDON
Marcos CHAVEZ - Diputado
Florencia Romina SOLAR - Intendente
9 DE JULIO
Pedro Fernando RUIZ - Diputado
Emilio FARIAS - Intendente
CALINGASTA
Alfredo PIZARRO - Diputado